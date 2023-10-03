When is Nexus Blitz returning to LoL?

Before League of Legends fans were enamored by the game’s latest mode, Arena, Riot Games trialed a new experiment called Nexus Blitz. The wild game mode brought a ton of different mechanics to a hectic five-vs-five experience and was a fresh take on the game before ending in 2018.

This year, however, Riot has confirmed that Nexus Blitz will be coming back sooner than people ever expected.

Nexus Blitz was one of the most well-received game modes in League’s history after fans clamored for a new mode over the last few years. ARAM and URF were fine choices for more casual gaming but had grown stale with the general player base, who were now looking for faster, more exciting options.

The summer might be ending, but the excitement is only starting to heat up.

When does Nexus Blitz return to LoL?

Although there isn’t an exact return date for Nexus Blitz, Riot told fans the game mode will make its return this October. It has been over five years since the mode was available, which means any players who recently started their grind on Summoner’s Rift will be experiencing all of the wacky, rapid-fire gameplay for the first time.

It also isn’t known how long Nexus Blitz will stay on live servers, but there is a high chance the developers pull it before the re-release of another popular mode, Arena. It would be far too difficult to keep both modes active at the same time since they both require upkeep and updates, meaning Nexus Blitz will likely only be up from October to December.

What is Nexus Blitz?

Nexus Blitz is a faster, more condensed style of League that is catered to casual players who wish to get into the action as soon as possible, while still having to work as a squad of five to achieve victory. The mode is much more randomized since it features multiple events with fantastical mechanics, including a Scuttle Crab race, Nexus battles, and a battle royale type event with a closing circle of fire.

The game mode is still played on a three-lane map but is much smaller than its Summoner’s Rift counterpart. With fewer turrets and multiple events taking place, players are encouraged to gank and rotate around the map as often as possible so they can rack up kills and snowball their way to victory.

Riot should provide more information about Nexus Blitz’s upcoming release in the coming weeks.

