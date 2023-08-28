A classic LoL rotating game mode is finally returning this fall

At long last, League of Legends players can rejoice: Nexus Blitz is making its comeback to the game’s rotating game mode lineup later this year.

After a five-year hiatus, Nexus Blitz will go live again on League’s servers this October, Riot Games confirmed today. Nexus Blitz has not been a part of the rotating game mode schedule since 2018 when it was first introduced as a one-off side mode. Now, after half a decade has passed, League players will finally have access to the game mode once again.

@Riotbrightmoon and @Riotmeddler share updates on Ranked🪜, our plans for Arena⚔️, the return of Nexus Blitz💥, and an update on bot AI🤖. @Riotpupulasers talks about changes to Preseason🗺️ and the removal of the Mythic Item System🥾 pic.twitter.com/fmKytSApyX — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 28, 2023

Nexus Blitz was a borderline revolutionary game mode as it was one of the most well-received in League’s history, right alongside game modes like ARAM and URF. Not many other side modes had as much popularity and potential staying power as Nexus Blitz, so to see it hit the back burner and go away completely after its brief stint in 2018 was surprising, to say the least. Regardless, we’re stoked that it’s making a comeback.

Nexus Blitz games are played on a three-lane map that’s smaller than Summoner’s Rift. The map encourages players to gank more than they usually would and even trade places between lanes pretty frequently. The addition of in-game buffs helps speed things along as well, and with far fewer turrets on the map than there are on the Rift, the game tends to open up and get out of hand pretty quickly. The action is also assisted by “events,” which are essentially team-wide blessings that give you an advantage and help provide an element of randomness and excitement to the game.

Related: Riot highlights durability, lane states in LoL as major areas of balance changes for near future

The external factors and changes between Nexus Blitz and traditional League games make for extremely fast-paced and casual matches that are appealing to many players. Think of it this way: If Summoner’s Rift games are like traditional basketball, then Nexus Blitz is the slam dunk contest.

League’s rotating game modes have been on point as of late, with the newest addition to the rotation, Arena, becoming an instant hit among the game’s fan base. Riot also confirmed that Arena, although it’s going offline later today, will be making a comeback before 2023 comes to an end.

With five years having passed since its first release, Nexus Blitz will be widely available to a new batch of League players, as well as the veterans who first played it back in 2018. If you started playing League at any point between 2019 and 2023, you’re in for a treat: Nexus Blitz is one of the most fun game modes that League has seen to date.

Nexus Blitz will return to the live servers this October.

About the author