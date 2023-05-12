LoL players state their case for Riot to finally bring Nexus Blitz back

Nexus Blitz is a beloved League of Legends mode that hasn’t been seen in the game since 2021, and the game’s community is making a strong case for its permanent return.

Players listed a few convincing arguments for why Nexus Blitz should make a return to League on Reddit on May 11. When you take a look at all of them altogether, it’s quite hard to disagree, as it would definitely make the game more fun and diverse.

Diversity was actually one of the focal points of the argument, with the author bemoaning the lack of it in League’s game modes, underlining how currently players can only choose between Summoner’s Rift and ARAM as playable modes. Having Nexus Blitz as a permanent playable option would certainly allow the players to have fun which isn’t limited to ARAM or normal game mode.

Other arguments include fast games, numerous events, a stunning map and music, and how Nexus Blitz is a perfect mixture between a standard 5v5 Summoner’s Rift game and ARAM’s fast-paced teamfighting style. All in all, these are strong reasons which make a fair case.

Nexus Blitz games generally last around 20 minutes (similarly to ARAM), and have various events that drastically change the gameplay. For example, the Bardle Royale event spawns a circle, which closes as time goes on, forcing teams to eliminate each other, just like you would see in Battle Royale games.

With numerous events and fast-paced gameplay, Nexus Blitz quickly won over the hearts of the players, though it’s been quite a while since it was available in League. The last time it ran was between May 27 and June 28, 2021.

Thankfully, Riot Games developers revealed on Feb 16 this year that they’re working to make it functional again, so fingers crossed we’ll get our hands on it in the near future.

