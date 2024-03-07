What is the Scanning Game error in League of Legends?

New content releases in League of Legends introduce a plethora of changes to the game. From skins to gameplay changes, there’ll be lots to explore once you download the patch, which can be bugged with the Scanning Game error in rare cases.

I encountered the “Scanning Game, Files Scanned: 0” error in League of Legends after a patch release. This error also causes players to download new League patches at extremely slow speeds. Based on my experiences, the errors look to be tied to League’s server status because it almost always appeared when I tried installing patches shortly after their release.

With some of my friends already downloading the update, I was on a timer to make it into the game, too. I tried giving it some time to scan files, hoping it would proceed, but I quickly found out I had to try other fixes as well.

How to fix the Scanning Game error in League of Legends

Could you hurry up and scan these files, Heimer? Image via Riot Games

The best fix for the Scanning Game error in League of Legends is restarting the client while also rebooting your router. This method allows you to cover two bases in a single attempt. After exiting the client, make sure to end all League-related processes in the Task Manager.

While a client restart will allow you to reset your connection to League’s services, rebooting your router will troubleshoot your home network in the meantime. If this fix doesn’t work, you can try the alternative methods below:

Try repairing your LoL installation.

Uninstall League of Legends and reinstall it again.

Wait out the Scan Game error.

There have been instances where players could finally download the new patch after letting the Scan Game error sit for a couple of hours. While that sounds like a struggle, it’ll be your last resort against this forever-scan. You can also call it a day and try installing the update on another day since Riot Games can always release a hotfix that addresses the root cause of the problem.