Category:
League of Legends

What is the Scanning Game error in League of Legends?

This doesn't feel right.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 05:17 pm
Garen stands in front of the League of Legends Dominion mode Nexus while Nocturne lurks in the shadows.
Image via Riot Games

New content releases in League of Legends introduce a plethora of changes to the game. From skins to gameplay changes, there’ll be lots to explore once you download the patch, which can be bugged with the Scanning Game error in rare cases.

Recommended Videos

I encountered the “Scanning Game, Files Scanned: 0” error in League of Legends after a patch release. This error also causes players to download new League patches at extremely slow speeds. Based on my experiences, the errors look to be tied to League’s server status because it almost always appeared when I tried installing patches shortly after their release.

With some of my friends already downloading the update, I was on a timer to make it into the game, too. I tried giving it some time to scan files, hoping it would proceed, but I quickly found out I had to try other fixes as well.

How to fix the Scanning Game error in League of Legends

League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technology creation
Could you hurry up and scan these files, Heimer? Image via Riot Games

The best fix for the Scanning Game error in League of Legends is restarting the client while also rebooting your router. This method allows you to cover two bases in a single attempt. After exiting the client, make sure to end all League-related processes in the Task Manager.

While a client restart will allow you to reset your connection to League’s services, rebooting your router will troubleshoot your home network in the meantime. If this fix doesn’t work, you can try the alternative methods below:

There have been instances where players could finally download the new patch after letting the Scan Game error sit for a couple of hours. While that sounds like a struggle, it’ll be your last resort against this forever-scan. You can also call it a day and try installing the update on another day since Riot Games can always release a hotfix that addresses the root cause of the problem.

related content
Read Article How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024
Jax in League of Legends and TFT Set 10.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Jax going forward.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Read Article 2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024
Jax in League of Legends and TFT Set 10.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get Neo Pax Jax LoL skin at PAX 2024
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Jax going forward.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is giving away one of LoL’s rarest skins for free to celebrate PAX 2024
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Mar 7, 2024
Read Article 2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The stage at the LEC Winter Split, with spotlights illuminating the packed crowd.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LEC Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 7, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.