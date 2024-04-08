What is the LoL Victorious skin for 2024 Split 1?

League of Legends ranked split one in 2024 is quickly but surely coming to an end. Now, we finally know which champion will receive a Victorious skin for it.

Recommended Videos

In 2023, Riot Games divided the ranked season in League into two splits. This was followed by another change in 2024, where three splits were introduced. Each split is set to have its own rewards, including the Victorious skin for a specific champion. The first split is expected to end sometime in May, and with this month being right around the corner, it’s no surprise players are looking for details about its rewards. Luckily, we finally know them.

What champion will receive the Victorious skin for 2024 Split 1 in LoL?

The first champion to be gifted a Victorious skin for the first split of 2024 is Kog’Maw. This was unveiled in the developer blog on April 8.

Get ready to become Victorious with Kog’Maw. Image via Riot Games

The skin features blue, purple, and dark colors, with Kog’Maw almost wearing some sort of armor around his body. Previous Victorious skins have been similar, with plate-like armor that underlines their prestige. As such, it’s all but surprising to see Kog’Maw having similar.

On top of that, the champion has received an additional eye on his forehead. With three eyes, it may be a nod to the 2024 season having three splits or simply a cosmetic change.

When will the Victorious Kog’Maw skin for 2024 Split 1 go live?

At the time of writing, we’re uncertain when exactly eligible players will be rewarded with the Victorious Kog’Maw skin. The last Victorious skin, given for the second split of 2023, Tryndamere, was hugely delayed, going live on Feb. 22. If the timeline doesn’t change this time around, Kog’Maw could be added in the middle of summer, since the first split is expected to end sometime in May. We’ll update the article accordingly once we know more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more