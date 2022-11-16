U.S Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known as ‘AOC’ on the internet, is passionate about politics. However, in her free time, she’s also passionate about League of Legends.

The League community first learned about it in 2019 when she celebrated hitting Silver IV in ranked. Since then, she’s impressed them in other ways, such as stealing Baron with an epic timed Lux ult in a solo queue game.

So it begs the question, what rank has she climbed to today?

What is AOC’s League rank?

In 2020, AOC climbed to Silver III while she was stuck in quarantine during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III,” she said at the time.

My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

At this stage, it seems like she’s still sitting around that mark. AOC all but confirmed that herself after poking fun at FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried for being stuck at Bronze III despite playing more than 1,000 games after a fan compared his rank to hers.

VCs were impressed by Bronze III??🥉 (no offense to bronze IIIs) https://t.co/ArcyzEo4pM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

According to data compiled by esportstales, that means AOC is smack-bang in the middle of the median League rank in Season 12. 33 percent of players are ranked Silver—the most of any.

Moreover, being Silver III means she’s in the top 59.1 percent of players in the entire player base. That’s an impressive gaming achievement considering how busy she must be in her ever-developing political career.

So, there you have it: AOC is a bit of a beast when it comes to League.