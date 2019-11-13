Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hits Silver 4 in League of Legends

Unsuspecting League of Legends players may have been dominated on the Rift by a United States congresswoman.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) was grinding the ranked ladder yesterday, posting an Instagram story of her promotion to Silver IV just six days before the season’s end.

“I did it,” the congresswoman exclaimed.

The news sparked hilarious reactions on a Reddit post, with some fans joking that the “fate of the nation” should be determined by politicians facing off in a one-vs-one on the Rift. One savvy fan even flexed his political muscles by comparing Riot’s MOBA to trickle-down economics.

“Give all the kills and gold to top, trickle-down method will make us all gold-rich,” the player said.

AOC’s milestone attracted the attention of G2 Esports founder and former pro, Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago, giving rise to plenty of “poaching” and “collab” jokes from fans.

“We’re so happy to see you share our love for League of Legends as we do in G2 Esports,” ocelote said. “Please come visit us next time you’re in Berlin.”

AOC isn’t the first politician to admit to playing League in her offtime. Colorado governor Jared Polis shares love for the MOBA as well, claiming that winning in League is a “great feeling—it’s like passing a bill.”

Ocasio-Cortez previously tweeted that her mains are Morgana, Lux, and Miss Fortune. So Silver players, beware—if AOC was able to upset a 10-term incumbent in 2018’s midterm election primaries, what’s a simple bot lane matchup?