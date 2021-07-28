Victory Five fines jungler pzx for not taking Smite in their match against Suning

The team lost the series 1-2 and would was close to picking up their first win of the split.

LPL continues its tradition of having players who forget to take Smite. After eStar Esports fined jungler Wei last split, Victory Five joined in today with another fine for their jungler Peng “pzx” Zhan-Xiang for failing to take Smite in V5’s series against Suning yesterday.

According to an unofficial translation of an article posted on Weibo by the organization, the player was fined one month’s salary for his mistake and received a warning for his behavior. This situation happened in the LPL repeatedly in recent times, and it’s unclear whether there will be changes to the ruleset to allow for a remake should such a situation arise again.

This win would have been important for the V5 squad, who are currently sitting in the last place without a series win with a score of zero wins and 13 losses. They were close to taking down Suning during the series, but the mistake from the first game was a free loss in the series. With the draft they had, they would have been able to stand a chance against the 2020 world finalists and potentially end their dreadful losing streak.

With three matches left against EDward Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, and LGD Gaming, it’s unlikely that V5 will be able to pick up a series win and end the regular 2021 LPL Summer Split with a win.

