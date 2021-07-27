Victory Five jungler PZX forgets to take Smite in LPL Summer Split week 8 loss against Suning

It’s been a rough season for Victory Five. The LPL’s last-place team can’t seem to buy a win this summer as the squad’s 0-13 record places them as one of the worst League of Legends team in China.

Today, things got even worse for Victory Five. The team dropped another match to the 2020 World Championship runners-up Suning. But the true defeat of the day came not in the result—no, Victory Five are used to losing at this point—but in the makeup of the team’s summoner spells. Specifically speaking, the team’s jungler, PZX, forgot to equip Smite heading into the first game of today’s best-of-three series.

The game went exactly as many of Victory Five’s games have gone this split, with Suning capturing the win by a kill score of 15 to one. It took Suning just 25 minutes to secure a Cloud Soul, considering PZX and Victory Five were unable to contest any neutral objective thanks to the jungler’s lack of Smite.

Although Victory Five won the second game of the series—marking just the third time Victory Five have won a single game all summer across 29 attempts—Suning closed out the series in game three, keeping the LPL’s weakest team winless across their matches in the Summer Split.

Earlier this month, Victory Five became the first team across all major regions to be officially knocked out of contention for a berth at the 2021 World Championship. Victory Five have only three matches left to play on the season. The team will look for its first win of the summer against a slate of opponents that include Edward Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, and LGD Gaming.

