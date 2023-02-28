Upset is reportedly returning to pro play with an LEC superteam for 2023 Spring Split

The springtime is known for gentle rain and calm sounds, but the LEC might be getting back one of its most exciting players before the season begins.

Former Fnatic marksman Elias “Upset” Lipp is reportedly coming back as the starting AD carry for Team Vitality this coming split, according to Blix’s Alejandro Gomis and Marián Stoica. The 23-year-old has been sitting on Fnatic’s bench since the start of the new year after the organization opted to bring back longtime veteran Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.

Sources with @i_Eros_ : Upset 🇩🇪 has reached a verbal agreement with Vitality 🇫🇷. He will be Vitality's new ADC next Split.



— Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) February 28, 2023

If this roster move becomes finalized, Upset will be joining one of the strongest rosters in the LEC. This past split, Vitality finished the regular season in first place with a formidable 7-2 record and were a favorite to win the championship. Later on, however, the roster wasn’t able to translate the same success into the Winter Split group stage, eventually losing four games in a row against KOI and SK Gaming.

Vitality’s early elimination was a surprise for most fans and analysts, but now, this possible roster move could be exactly what the team needs for a run at the LEC championship. Even during his last season with Fnatic, Upset has been one of the best-performing marksmen in his class.

For the 2022 LEC Summer Split, he was in the top five in kills, KDA, total kill share, and early game statistics, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He also had the fourth-highest average damage to champions per minute in the league, making him a consistent threat on hyper-carry champs like Jinx, Zeri, Xayah, and Aphelios.

Upset also has plenty of playoff experience and has played against some of the best players from around the world. As a whole, the talented marksman’s late-game prowess could be the insurance that Vitality requires to best some of the other rosters in the region.

Vitality will need to confirm any roster moves relatively soon since the 2023 LEC Spring Split kicks off on March 11.