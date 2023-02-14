Tyler1 has famous last words before hilarious death in League of Legends

During his recent broadcast, while playing Gangplank in the top lane, Tyler1 encountered a formidable opponent that no one saw coming.

Tyler1 has been enjoying Gangplank as of late, playing game after game of the champion in the top lane. But despite his desire to lock in Gangplank, the Twitch star hasn’t taken The Saltwater Scourge to Summoner’s Rift on any account besides his Platinum-ranked smurf, “1T1T1T1T1T1.”

And after greedily staying behind to catch a massive minion wave on low health resulting in his hilarious death, fans got to see exactly why Tyler1 hasn’t brought the Captain to any Challenger lobbies yet.

After a moment of silence for his untimely demise, Big T was in utter disbelief that the enemy cannon minion swapped targets:

“Are you fucking kidding me? You have got to be fucking kidding me. Did you see how that cannon focused? Are you kidding me? What? Oh my god. GG this game’s over,” Tyler1 said.

Although Tyler1 felt that the entire game was over after this single misplay, the star, and his team managed to put up a hard fight but fell just short after the enemy Kai’Sa scored a Pentakill near Baron Nashor’s pit, turning a seemingly close game heavily in favor of the Blue team.

Tyler1 and his fellow Summoners managed to stall the game for another couple of minutes but couldn’t defend against the enemies’ Baron-buffed minions and Aspect of the Dragon, which allowed them to execute Big Tonka T and his team once they fell below 20 percent health.