TSM’s LoL division teardown punctuated by yet another major departure

While the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational has just begun, this past League of Legends offseason has been relatively hard to watch for TSM fans. The organization has parted ways with multiple players and staff members over the last few months, and now, another important figure is saying goodbye.

Head coach Wong “Chawy” Xing Lei is officially leaving TSM, marking the end of his year-long stint in North America, the organization announced today. The 31-year-old former mid laner joined the team in 2022 during one of the most tumultuous times in the organization’s history. This move also follows TSM parting ways with general manager Glen Yang and team manager Kristine Huang in March.

Today we part ways with our LCS Head Coach, @ChawyWong.



We'd like to thank Chawy for all his hard work and dedication with us. Through the highs and lows, his passion for the game and devotion to the players were unwavering.



We wish him all the best in his next chapter 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/56pDJMdami — TSM Report (@tsmreport) May 2, 2023

Chawy became TSM’s head coach ahead of the 2022 season after the team lost multiple superstar members in the previous offseason, including mid laner Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage, veteran support Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh, and LCS icon Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg. After the departure of its longest-tenured member, the team broke down the roster and signed a plethora of rookie talent.

Much to the dismay of TSM, however, the ensuing season featured the most abysmal regular season performances in the organization’s history. They finished the 2022 Spring Split as a bottom-three team and barely snuck into the playoffs during the 2022 Summer Split before getting eliminated by Evil Geniuses in the second round.

After failing to make Worlds 2022, the organization lost its MVP jungler Spica to free agency due to the team’s constant shortcomings. And after building another new roster for 2023, TSM still failed to qualify for the postseason in the latest Spring Split. Many people still praise Chawy for how well he led TSM in the face of such uneasiness, especially during a period when doubt and criticism were at an all-time high.

Looking ahead, however, TSM has already been linked to a new coach and mid laner for next season, reportedly picking up former Cloud9 Challengers head coach Seong “Reven” Sang-hyeon and former Team Heretics mid laner Lee “Ruby” Sol-min. They could be the tip of the spear for TSM’s upcoming summer push as they aim to make an unlikely run at the LCS championship.