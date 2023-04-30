Almost brilliant: TSM has reportedly found its new mid laner for 2023 LCS Summer Split

TSM’s League of Legends squad has found a replacement for mid laner Maple heading into the 2023 Summer Split. According to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg, TSM has reached a verbal agreement with Team Heretics mid laner Ruby.

Sources: Ruby 🇰🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with TSM 🇺🇸 and will be the North American team's midlaner.



Ruby will leave the LEC after competing with Heretics🇪🇸.



All details @blix_gg ⬇️https://t.co/6wjfkuZJ3t — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) April 30, 2023

This season, Ruby has struggled to produce fruitful results with Heretics, as the team failed to advance to the LEC group stage during the Spring Split. The team’s Winter Split performance was also capped off with a swift exit.

While TSM hasn’t struggled as hard as Heretics has, relatively, the team still failed to put up any meaningful numbers during the first half of the season, as they were left on the outside of the playoff bracket for just the second time in franchise history with a spring record of 8-10. Following the sub-par finish, the team parted ways with multiple players (including Maple), as well as general manager Glen Yang and team manager Kristine Huang. The team still has a roster vacancy to fill in the way of a starting top laner, although 2023 substitute Hauntzer remains signed to the org.

Related: TSM may sell its LCS franchise spot amid financial struggles, according to report

With Ruby coming across the pond to North America this summer, he will join a small group of players to play in both Europe and NA in the same season. Additionally, he’ll be playing in his fourth different region when he comes to the LCS, as he’s also previously played in the PCS and LPL.

Ruby will make his debut with TSM when the LCS Summer Split begins on June 1.