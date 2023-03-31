TSM parts ways with veteran top laner hours after reports of potential LCS franchise slot sale

Now that the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs is swiftly reaching its conclusion, many of the organizations that have not made it to the end of the tournament—or failed to qualify completely—are looking towards changes that can be made prior to the start of the Summer Split.

TSM’s LCS top laner, Colin “Solo” Earnest, announced that he has parted ways with the organization and will continue through the remainder of the off-season as a free agent. He also noted that he would welcome a coaching position, something he has previous experience in. This comes just a few hours after it was reported by Sports Business Journal that TSM may be gutting its LCS team entirely due to funding issues.

TSM and I have parted ways, so I'll be a free agent coming into summer split. Playing is the priority, but I'm open to returning to coaching! — Solo (@SoloLCS) March 31, 2023

Solo’s LCS career has spanned nearly eight years, having been a part of organizations like Echo Fox, Team Liquid, and Golden Guardians before finding a longstanding home alongside TSM. Since joining TSM’s main roster in 2022, Solo has not only remained a pillar for the team’s momentum on the Rift, but is also an active part of the LCS broadcast, occasionally joining the analysts to dissect plays.

However, another rough year for the organization in the LCS ultimately led Solo to being benched towards the end of the 2023 Spring Split in favor of the team’s Challengers League top laner—and LCS veteran himself—Hauntzer. Unfortunately, this change was not enough for the team to qualify for the Playoffs bracket.

Reports regarding TSM’s immediate future in the LCS have not yet been confirmed, nor has TSM responded to Dot Esports’ request for comment. It’s currently unclear where Solo’s immediate future will take him, nor is it certain who will take the mantle of TSM top laner for the Summer Split.