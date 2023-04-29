TSM reportedly chooses former LCS Challengers coach to spearhead 2023 Summer Split efforts

After missing out on the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs, TSM’s League of Legends team has kicked off its rebuild after dropping multiple members of its roster and coaching staff.

The iconic North American organization has reportedly signed former Cloud9 Challengers head coach Seong “Reven” Sang-hyeon to lead their 2023 Summer Split efforts, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. He would be taking over the position from Wong “Chawy” Xing Lei, who spent just over a year with the team during some of the toughest seasons in the org’s history.

Reven has been working in NA since last year, building a championship-winning program with C9. He was first tasked as an assistant coach throughout 2022, culminating in their disappointing 1-5 record at that year’s World Championship. He was transferred over to become the team’s Challengers head coach, and in his first split, he helped lead the team to a trophy over Dignitas Challengers.

Joining TSM will be a new challenge and a massive undertaking, especially after rumors have swirled around the organization possibly leaving the LCS. There is still plenty of pressure to succeed, but the job will be relatively difficult since he’ll need to mold a new roster into a serviceable unit that is good enough to make playoffs.

It also isn’t known how much investment the org will be putting into the League lineup this year, since the team has already committed to lower-budget rosters in the past. As a result, Reven may have to work his magic and create a contender from scratch should he end up signing with this once-great program.