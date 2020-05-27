TSM completed its 2020 League of Legends Summer Split roster by promoting jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu to the starting lineup today.

Spica will join Broken Blade, Bjergsen, Doublelift, and Biofrost for the 2020 LCS Summer Split, which begins on Friday, June 12.

The jungler joined the storied organization in April 2019 on its Academy roster. He later made his LCS debut in August for the 2019 Summer Split playoffs after having a mere two days to practice with the team. TSM failed to make it to the 2019 World Championship, however, after losing to Clutch Gaming in the regional gauntlet.

Spica’s promotion comes two weeks after TSM’s support Biofrost accidentally leaked the move on stream. During a Twitch broadcast, Biofrost opened a Discord group featuring all of the team’s current players, including Spica. Message logs in the Discord group asked the team to be available for a quick meeting to discuss health and nutrition with the players.

Yesterday, TSM said goodbye to its Spring Split jungler Dardoch, who was announced to have joined Dignitas the same day. Dardoch’s departure from the team came after TSM’s president Leena Xu said “no one [wanted] to pick up” the 22-year-old player during Doublelift’s May 11 stream.

League fans will be able to watch Spica and the rest of TSM play their first games of the Summer Split when the LCS returns on June 12.