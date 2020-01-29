TSM had the highest gold difference at 15 minutes of any LCS team during the first week of the 2020 Spring Split

We’re only one week into the 2020 LCS Spring Split, but many TSM fans are already thinking of jumping ship after the League of Legends team’s lackluster start to the season.

The team actually started off each game with some incredible early game performances, however. In fact, TSM had the highest gold difference at 15 minutes of any LCS team during the first weekend.

This is a big testament to this roster’s ability to find early game advantages with plenty of help from jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett. TSM secured an average gold difference of 1,906 over the past two games against Immortals and Team Liquid—the second-highest average gold difference belongs to FlyQuest at 1,096.

These advantages never translated into further success later into the game, though. These problems have plagued this team for a few seasons now and will lead to more disappointment if they aren’t rectified over the next couple of weeks. TSM’s inability to convert early leads has cost them two winnable matches and now there are plenty of question marks surrounding this team, even though we’re only a week into the split.

Some people are scrutinizing the coaching staff because it feels like no matter what roster is fielded, the same mistakes continue to crop up every season. Communication issues have also been a problem of the past for TSM and could be rising once again whenever the mid-to-late game rolls around.

These problems—whatever they might be—have to be addressed now while the season is still young. Even though the Spring Split might not affect TSM’s Worlds chances, it’s still a good chance to build confidence heading into the Summer Split and beyond.