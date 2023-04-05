TSM GM hits back at report claiming LoL roster was given 24-hour pay cut ultimatum

The North American League of Legends community is still reeling after a collection of reports released stating TSM is considering a departure from the LCS. Speculation began to float around the team and their behind-the-scenes issues, but the team’s general manager has stood up and taken a stand on one particular rumor posed by esports content creator Travis Gafford.

According to Gafford’s report, sources told him TSM had offered minimum salaries to all of their players after the end of the 2023 Spring Split. Additionally, the players were allegedly given a 24-hour time frame to make a decision and choose to either re-sign with the organization or test free agency.

As a response, general manager Jeff “SuiJeneris” Chau dropped a quick statement on the TSM subreddit refuting the claims.

In the post, he bluntly said none of the League players were paid or even offered minimum-level salaries. He also claimed the players were given several days to make a decision, and that all members were told TSM would not search for replacements until their decisions were finalized.

Chau wasn’t able to shed anymore light on the rest of the report or give any other details on the situation with TSM and its potential LCS exit, but he did promise to debunk any false reports head-on from now on.

While supporter wait for more information around TSM’s fate, all eyes have shifted over to another legacy org going through hardship. Alongside TSM, Counter Logic Gaming is also reportedly selling its LCS franchise slot, with reports stating the organization is closing up shop on all of its esports divisions in the near-future.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of time left until the start of the 2023 Summer Split, and fans are still eagerly waiting for an official announcement from TSM. The team’s CEO Andy “Reginald” Dinh has been berated by fans for constantly breaking promises of communication, but hopefully, the 30-year-old can finally share more about what has gone wrong for one of the most iconic orgs in LCS history.