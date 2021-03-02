TSM co-owner Reginald reportedly fined $5,000 by Riot for ‘conduct unbecoming’

TSM co-owner Andy “Reginald” Dinh was fined $5,000 by Riot Games for a tweet he sent last month where he reacted to Cloud9 support Vulcan’s comment on the topic of potentially lifting import restrictions in NA, according to League of Legends interviewer Travis Gafford.

“I can say now that I reached out to Riot who indeed confirmed that he did get fined $5,000 for conduct unbecoming,” Gafford revealed during his League show, Hotline League.

Ignorant tweet. If every LCS team left the LCS- you’ll be out of a job buddy and probably be paid minimum. — Andy Dinh (@TSMReginald) February 20, 2021

The official 2021 LCS ruleset features a whole section on prohibited conduct from all team members, both in and out of League matches. Reginald reportedly violated one of those rules by sending this tweet, which led to him being fined.

This issue revolves around the numerous debates surrounding the potential lifting of import restrictions in the LCS, which was sparked after senior management of every LCS team reportedly spoke in favor of removing or changing the rule during the league’s annual press conference in February, according to Gafford.

On Feb. 27, Reginald said he personally apologized to Vulcan in a blog post and further explained his position on the subject of the import rule. “I sometimes let my emotions get the best of me. This is a learning lesson for me,” he said.

Vulcan confirmed this apology in an interview with Gafford. “I didn’t take it personally… there is, in my mind, not much to apologize for,” he said. “As an owner, I think he should show better composure, not attack me in a way like he did, but it’s fine.”

The fifth week of the 2021 LCS Spring Split will kick off on Friday, March 5 with TSM taking on Dignitas at 5pm CT.

