Top-ranked LoL player claims rank means ‘absolutely nothing’ after split changes

Riot Games recently announced new changes to the ranked season in League of Legends, which will see the season split into three splits. This has caused an uproar in the game’s community, but one top-ranked NA player claims it doesn’t change anything in the great scheme of things.

A former third-ranked player in North America shared his thoughts about the tweaks in a Reddit post on Aug. 29t. They underlined these changes, at the end of the day, mean “absolutely nothing,” and asked the League’s community not to pay so much attention to them.

“I’ve played LoL for 14 years. I’ve played at the highest level. I’ve played on a team with ex-LCS players. Even then, my rank has never meant anything at all and has had 0 effect on my life,” the author shared.

They added if you’re forcing yourself to play just to get a higher rank in League without having fun, it’s starting to become an issue and isn’t the point of playing games. They even went as far as saying “If your self-worth is tied to a meaningless rank in a video game, you need therapy.”

While the comments section is filled with jokes about the topic, there are some serious responses. One player claimed once they had realized the rank meant nothing, they quit the game. Others provided counterarguments, saying it’s about wanting to excel at something, which is a basic human need.

Grinding and climbing the ladder is fun, but maybe let’s take it easy and not turn into toxic behavior. Image via Riot Games

Both sides make solid points. While having fun in League or any other multiplayer game should be the main point, it’s also nice to try to be as best as you can and excel in it. On the other hand, as the author claims, making it the sole point of your everyday life may be harmful, and is likely one of the main reasons people turn toxic and make the experience so unenjoyable for many players.

Maybe if we all would take it easy the next time we start our grind, it would be best for all parties included, wouldn’t it?

