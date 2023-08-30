There are more big LoL ranked changes coming as Riot pushes season into 3 splits

Placements, LP, and resets are all on the block.

Riot Games is working on more changes to how the League of Legends ranked climb works, as well as how seasons reset, as the developers shift the competitive calendar into a three-split setup heading into 2024.

While nothing is set in stone yet—anything formal will be locked in around the Season 14 preseason—the League devs are already working closely on tweaks for several key elements to the flagship title’s main mode, Riot’s senior design lead Jordan “BarackProbama” Checkman confirmed today.

This includes more LP gains for League players who win matches, a reduction in any required placement games every split, and a “softer reset” every time the ladder restarts.

These changes will be quite similar to what Riot shipped onto live servers alongside the arrival of the two-split setup. Right now, the first League split of the year begins around January and the second split rolls around in June or July. Between the two competitive brackets, Riot soft resets matchmaking ratings and the front-facing rank for all players.

The League development team is looking to adjust “both the cadence of your climb as well as how we reset,” Checkman added.

League players will now have three clear campaigns to stage throughout the year. Image via Riot Games

For many League players, these promised ranked changes are simply not enough. Some asked for MMR to be reworked more thoroughly, especially now that the game no longer has divisional promotional games.

Others suggested Riot has gone too far in the wrong direction with the entire bucket of 2024 tweaks. Issues around the “prestige” of ranks and how quickly players can achieve them were both raised, as was the number of splits. Several disgruntled players even went as far as claiming the whole move into splits had been a “colossal failure” and begged Riot to revert everything.

For now, however, it seems the three-split is all locked in.

While Dot Esports cannot confirm exactly when these will go live, it’s a fair guess to say League Patch 13.24 on Wednesday, Dec. 6—which is slated to be the preseason update—is circled in Riot’s calendars.

And remember, until anything hits official League servers (and even long after, as we’ve seen with Mythics) it can still be scrapped or shelved.

