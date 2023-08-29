Mages, AD carries, and enchanters rejoice—LoL’s preseason is bringing hefty changes

On Aug. 28, Riot Games announced the biggest changes coming to League of Legends—no more Mythic items, one more ranked split to lose nerves over, and the return of Nexus Blitz. But, Rioters revealed additional details after the initial video went live, promising changes for mages, AD carries, and enchanters.

Soon after Riot Brightmoon and Meddler revealed major preseason changes, fans flocked to League’s subreddit to discuss everything the devs have in store for us. In a post from Aug. 28, Riot Yasuna shared that AD carries, mages, and enchanters should look forward to preseason 14.

On top of all those aforementioned changes, the critical strike stat will be a feature Riot is looking into this preseason.

“We’re definitely aware crit feels in an odd spot right now, and we’re looking into it for Seasonal changes,” said Riot Yasuna.

Critical Strike has been in a wonky spot ever since it was reworked with preseason 2021, but even more so recently because Patch 13.10 introduced heavy nerfs for all marksman champions, tweaking iconic items like Infinity Edge and Mortal Reminder. Although this was supposed to make the game more balanced, AD carries have only suffered and now are being one-shot by pretty much any champion in the game, even Alistar.

Mages in preseason 2024 can look forward to having more itemization options and better build paths. This, naturally, includes all types of mages—burst, DPS, battle, and artillery mages. Unfortunately, Riot Yasuna didn’t reveal exact details and we’ll have to wait a while longer to learn how will mages play next season.

Orianna has a bright future with preseason 2024. Image via Riot Games

When asked about support mages, or rather enchanters, Rioter hinted that changes are coming, but nothing else was unveiled. Still, we were promised to hear more details down the road.

Overall, all of these changes are much welcomed, especially because Riot has been treating bruisers and assassins like their pets and all other roles haven’t gotten much attention for the past couple of patches. More details will follow as we near preseason 2024, but the changes already seem promising.

