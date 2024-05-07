APA and Yeon laughing during the media day at MSI 2024.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games
League of Legends

TL APA takes at aim LEC with savage 3-word message ahead of MSI 2024 debut

It's getting spicy.
Mateusz Miter
Published: May 7, 2024 03:02 am

Team Liquid will make their debut at MSI 2024 in the first match of the Bracket Stage on May 7. Before taking the stage, APA had a short message for the European teams at the tournament.

When asked if Liquid aims to continue defeating European teams—a trend set at Worlds 2023 by NRG—APA said, “Yeah, EU is trash, don’t worry” in an interview with Sheep Esports.

At this point of the event, an NA vs. EU matchup has yet to be confirmed, with three Western teams—Liquid, G2 Esports, and Fnatic—facing Eastern teams in their opening games of the Bracket Stage. But thanks to the tournament featuring a lower bracket, Liquid could be matched up with G2 or Fnatic at least once.

APA giving an interview at media day of MSI 2024.
APA is quietly confident. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Despite North American compatriots FlyQuest bombing out of the play-ins stage, APA is optimistic. “I don’t think we’ll end up like FlyQuest. I’m very excited for this tournament, and so should our fans,” he said.

The North American player also spoke about Liquid’s growth since the 2024 LCS Spring Split playoffs. They lost the opening game against FlyQuest but managed to steamroll through the lower bracket to hoist the trophy. APA believes Liquid are slowly but surely developing into a strong squad.

Liquid’s first rivals at MSI 2024, Top Esports, already look vulnerable, dropping a game against Fnatic in the play-ins stage. The Bracket Stage, however, features a best-of-five format, so it will theoretically be more difficult for Western teams to surprise the Asian powerhouses.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.