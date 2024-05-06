Zven illustrates why NA will never win LoL Worlds

League of Legends fans across the world lost faith in North America winning Worlds a long time ago. On May 5, however, a retired pro Zven showcased why the region has no chances of doing so.

The former Danish League player tried to enjoy some high rank solo queue in his latest stream. After finding a game, someone dodged it by the end of pick and ban phase, which returned Zven to lobby, where he had spent almost 25 minutes before. Zven, who played professionally in Europe before being part of several successful LCS teams in NA, satirically laughed the entire situation off and said that’s why NA has no fundamentals to build teams that could compete internationally.

“How can we even win Worlds bro? I spent the whole day in queue, meanwhile Korean players played 10 games in an hour,” Zven said. “Ohh, we can’t win man. It’s so fucked.” On top of that, the Dane pointed out how when he finally finds a game, he competes against champions like Teemo, which are useless in pro play.

The lack of competitive solo queue is one of many reasons behind NA’s weakness on the international stage, and definitely a major topic of discussion in recent years. Due to the region’s massive discrepancies in ping, it’s also tough to find a proper team to polish your skills in high-rank solo queue. Despite Riot Games’ numerous efforts to fix it, the issue still persists.

On the other hand, players and streamers who travel to South Korea to enjoy some League action praise the level of competition in the region. They find games immediately in the Asian country, and almost every player seems to take it way more seriously than folks over in North America.

Last week, NA already showcased their lackluster performance on the international stage as FlyQuest were eliminated from the Mid-Season Invitational after losing to T1 and PSG Talon. However, Team Liquid is still in the competition and can save NA’s hopes. They start their journey in China with a match against Top Esports.

