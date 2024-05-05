Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh of GAM Esports during MSI Play-Ins
Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh of GAM Esports during MSI Play-Ins. Photo by Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

GAM Levi hopes for Riot’s support for VCS growth amidst “tough times”

A word of thanks also went to international fans cheering GAM Esports through thin and thick.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 5, 2024 02:18 pm

GAM Esports has been representing their region on international stages consistently since the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, and it was no different for the 2024 Mid-Season Invitational. But regional issues have hindered the performance of the team more than once, and now their historic jungler calls for Riot’s support to see VCS grow bigger and better.

Ahead of their last match at MSI, GAM’s jungler, Đỗ “Levi” Duy Khánh, opened up about the team’s challenges at MSI, the consequences of the 2024 match-fixing investigations in VCS and the absence of a LAN event in the region. 

GAM Esports huddle back stage during MSI Play-Ins.
GAM Esports before their match against Fnatic during MSI 2024 Play-Ins. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games.

Levi shared how Emo revealed to the team that his mindset had been “heavily affected” by the live audience, something the jungler could relate to, as the team had been playing the whole season without any audience at all. Expressing his personal disappointment, Levi shared how sad he felt not to have an audience for VCS, the league for which he has a deep love. 

“I would love to see [VCS] grow bigger and better,” continued Levi. “I really hope, with Riot’s support, that day won’t be so far away.”

Levi then acknowledged the challenging times the VCS region is going through, including the 2024 match-fixing investigations that have also affected his team. “It’s a very tough time for VCS, and I really, really appreciate any help from all the fans all over the world,” Levi added, showcasing gratitude for the support during these difficult circumstances.

GAM’s regional dominance never translated on the international stage as well as it did during this year’s MSI, where they made their opponents sweat for a win and even succeeded in clutching an upset win against the Brazilian LOUD. However, the VCS representatives met their end at the hands of LEC’s second seed, Fnatic, in the last chance to qualify for the Bracket Stage of the event. But did so amongst the applause of fans on-site and at home following the team’s impressive performance against Fnatic. 

Fans can expect to see GAM and Levi again at Worlds later this year, where they’ll surely bring their best performance on the international stage once again.

