This LoL champion was well-balanced, but Riot nerfed him to oblivion in Patch 13.14

Rell and Milio were nerfed in League of Legends Patch 13.14 after Riot Games deemed the support champions too strong in pro play. But now the dust has settled, one has been completely destroyed in solo queue.

Milio was a well-balanced champion in the solo queue in the previous patch, accumulating win rates of around 50 percent in multiple rankings. After minor 13.14 nerfs, though, he’s now one of the worst supports in the game with a win rate of 46.71 percent, according to a stats site U.GG.

Fortunately, Rell mains can rest easy for now. The champion currently has a respectable 51.67 win rate, which is admittedly still a drop from 53 percent in Patch 13.13. She’s still in a playable state and is considered one of the strongest and most well-rounded supports in the meta.

Both Rell and Milio received small nerfs in the latest update. The Iron Maiden saw a tiny tweak to her base stats and passive, while the Gentle Flame got his passive and E nerfed. These changes were meant to bring them down a peg or two in pro play, with Patch 13.14 expected to be the playoff patch for most competitions.

While we can’t yet judge how the changes will impact pro play, we can easily look at Milio’s poor state in solo queue. The champion has been constantly changed by the devs since his release in Patch 13.6, and it felt like he was finally balanced. After the latest nerfs, however, it looks like he might have to return to the workshop.

