This LoL champion is dominating solo queue for the fourth patch in a row

Oftentimes League of Legends players get so caught up with blindly following the meta that they can’t see one champion is beyond broken. Similarly, this champion has gotten by unnoticed for four patches in a row with an incredible win rate.

According to League stats site U.gg, Poppy has been one of the top picks for both jungle and support ever since Patch 13.13. Patch in and patch out, this champion has held a minimum win rate of 52 percent in both roles with only seven to 10 percent presence in Emerald+ lobbies.

Poppy has an impressive win rate. Image via Riot Games

Most players are building Poppy as a full tank while playing her as a top laner with the main keystone being Grasp of the Undying and the best items being Divine Sunderer, Thormail, and Dead Man’s Plate. Supports, on the other hand, are going Aftershock with Dead Man’s Plate and Evenshoroud to buff up their team’s damage.

Over time, Poppy has been getting more and more popular as a strong pick in solo queue with her ban rate already being 6.3 percent in Patch 13.16.

The last time this Yordle was buffed was in Patch 13.8 which increased her Q damage and W resistances. Before that, Poppy was mentioned in Patch 12.16 patch notes as Riot Games added nerfs to her jungling power.

Today, Poppy still can jungle, but she’s far from the glory days we’ve seen in season 12. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to snag a quick win, Poppy is your champ!

About the author