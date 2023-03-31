These 2 LoL mid laners are still strong meta picks despite Patch 13.6 nerfs

This could change in the next update, though.

Two mid laners were hit with the nerf hammer in League of Legends Patch 13.6, yet, they didn’t drop significantly in terms of win rate.

Aurelion Sol and Veigar were targeted with some nerfs in the latest update, with the former receiving much tougher ones. Still, both champions remain in the top 10 mid laners in all ranks in terms of win rate, according to a League stat site U.GG.

The Star Forger currently sits in seventh place with a 51.97 percent win rate. Moreover, he boasts incredibly high ban and pick rates, sitting at 37.6 and 7.3 percents, respectively.

In Patch 13.6, Aurelion Sol took hits to his Q, E, and ultimate. While these weren’t enormous hits, since his damage on Q, the cooldown on E, and crowd control duration on R were tweaked, they could have sinked his prowess in the solo queue when combined.

When it comes to Veigar, the mid laner was poked by the Riot Games developers with a small reduction of his base stats, while also taking a mild hit to W’s damage. Still, these updates also didn’t knock him down from the solo queue since he currently has a 51.75 percent win rate, with a 9.1 percent pick rate and a 24 percent ban rate.

All in all, both champs were two of the strongest ones in 13.5 meta, and while they were slammed with the nerf hammer, they’re still viable picks for the mid lane. In the previous patch, Aurelion Sol and Veigar were first and fourth regarding win rate in all ranks, respectively, according to U.GG.

Veigar’s position among solo queue players might change, though, since the champion is expected to be nerfed in the upcoming Patch 13.7.