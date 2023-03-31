Nostalgic LoL players reminisce over popular champ completely changed with rework

Many champions have been revamped and reworked since League of Legends released in 2009. While most changes are welcomed, some players like to reminisce about older versions of their favorite champs.

One player on League’s subreddit recently got nostalgic about the original version of Graves. Before the champion’s rework, which launched in February 2015, his abilities—especially his Q and E—allowed him to shine as an AD carry.

“Old Graves was just way more smooth and fun to play,” the author of the thread said on March 30. They specifically pointed out that they loved how Graves’ E worked before the rework, claiming it was “chef’s kiss.”

Back then, Graves’ E dashed him in a chosen direction, granting him bonus attack speed. The champion didn’t have his shell mechanic at this point either, meaning he could spam auto attacks all day long.

Graves’ auto attacks and bonus attack speed from his E were the main reasons behind his position in League. Before shifting to the jungle with the rework, the Outlaw was primarily an AD carry pick. With the limitation of his auto attacks and how they spread, it’s now virtually impossible to use him effectively in that role.

Many players agree they loved playing Graves in the AD carry role, and were saddened after seeing him reworked to another position. “Why do people miss him? Because Graves played like a mixture of a traditional DPS ad carry and Lucian,” one player said. “Just a particularly fun to play champion.”