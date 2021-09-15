The VCS hasn’t given up on Worlds 2021, continues to work with Riot to find a solution to travel restrictions, reports say

GAM Esport is “taking asdvantage” of its ties with Iceland to obtain “official documents” from the Icelandic government to negotiate a solution.

VCS team GAM Esports has been working closely with Riot Games to find a solution to Vietnam’s woes at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, according to a report by TheThao.

The top teams representing the region, GAM Esports and Saigon Buffalo Esports, had been ruled out of the end-of-year event due to “travel restrictions,” having failed to acquire the necessary visas to travel to Iceland in time.

But, during the past few weeks, GAM has been communicating with Riot’s team in Singapore via emails to find a way around these restrictions, reports indicate.

GAM’s leadership is reportedly “taking advantage” of its ties with Iceland to obtain “official documents” from the Icelandic government to negotiate a solution, according to a translation by Vietnamese esports reporter Dat Nguyen.

The org is also keen on obtaining an invitation and a letter of funding for expenses signed by John Needham, the president of global esports at Riot Games. These expenses include a roundtrip from Ho Chi Minh City to Reykjavik, legal costs incurred as a result of travel, and health and safety insurance for the duration of the stay in the country.

“GAM is trying to look for chances even it’s the most fragile hopes to reach [Worlds 2021], and at the same time, they call on the community to create the hashtag #BringVCStoWORLDS, spreading the influence of Vietnam to the world,” Nguyen said in a post on social media.

Worlds 2021 is expected to take place in Iceland, Reykjavík’s Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena from Oct. 5 to Nov. 6. It remains to be seen if the VCS will be able to attend the event.