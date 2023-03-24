The Mageseeker game might reveal who killed Demacia’s king

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is coming to all platforms this April and will follow the Unshackled Sylas as he raises a mage army and leads a revolution in Demacia.

After the Ruined King game, League fans can expect The Mageseeker to be packed with old and new lore that will help the new players diving into the world of Runeterra understand the story better.

But besides leading a rebel army of mages, players might also have to work as a detective to uncover the secrets behind the assassination of Jarvan III, the King of Demacia and father to one of the League champions present in the game.

According to the lore released so far through comic books and short stories, King Jarvan III was killed the day Sylas rebelled against Demacia and sparked the civil war that could destroy the nation. The Unshackled is initially thought to be the assassin, however, in the Lux comics, we learn that the King died at the hands of someone else, someone that was inside the palace during the rebellion. Sylas questions the mages that helped him accompany prince Jarvan IV to the late king’s chambers but none of them was at fault.

Image via Riot Games

The game’s beginning takes place between the end of the fourth and the beginning of the fifth issue of the comics, as shown in exclusive footage of the game from IGN, and the issue of the assassination of the king is brought up early in the game. The mystery surrounding the killing of the king leads many to suspect Sylas, with a few mages who escaped with him even pointing at the Unshackled as “the mage who killed the king.” Instead of correcting them, Sylas leaves them believing this notion, as it could prove “useful” to him.

Screengrab via IGN

As the game progresses, players will unveil the secrets of the nation buried deep into the Great City of Demacia and its white walls, and it would not be surprising if a turn of events also unveils the true assassin behind the previous king’s death.

While it could be that the true identity of the killer remains a secret even after the events in the game for the sake of Sylas’ lore, there might be a few ways to reveal their face without tampering with the pre-existing stories. One of them could be having Sylas face the assassin, which could be someone near him, just for said person to die soon after the confrontation, without ever revealing to anyone but the Unshackled who they really were.

Players can begin uncovering the secrets of Demacia and the story around the mages’ rebellions starting from April 18.