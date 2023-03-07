The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story gets its release date

League of Legends fans can watch and help Sylas break a kingdom starting on April 18 with the release of the new Riot Forge game, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. The game will be available starting next month, but League fans can already pre-order the 2D pixel action RPG starting today.

The Mageseeker will be the second League of Legends story published by Riot Forge following the Ruined King game, but it will take on a different genre and style, and feature more champions from Runeterra. Developed by Digital Sun, The Mageseeker hopes to deliver an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for players looking to live a story of power, identity, and justice right in the heart of Runeterra.

The game will follow the Unshackled Sylas as he raises a rogue mage army and leads a revolution to overthrow the system of oppression in Demacia. The revolution will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace, revealing the true identity of a nation built on the oppression of its mages.

The game is now available for pre-order on all relevant digital storefronts for $29.99, which includes a Lost Silverwing pre-order bonus.

As was the case for the Ruined King standalone game, the latest Riot Forge game will also be available as a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition. The former will cost $39.99 and will feature several digital items, including a Silverwing supply station pack, home-sweet-cave decorations, several exclusive spells, and various Unchained skins. The latter will be the most expensive edition at $169.99 and will include a Sylas statue, an art book, a deluxe art print, the Lux comic special edition hardcover, the Sylas & Lux enamel pins, and the game’s soundtrack vinyl—all housed within an exclusive custom box.

League fans will have to wait just over a month to start their uprising against Demacia and discover all the secrets of the noblest of the region in Runeterra. But once the wait is over, players will rise against the feudal monarchy on several platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, as well as PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.