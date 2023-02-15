Is The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story coming to console?: Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a new game from Riot Forge set to release this Spring.

Developed by Digital Sun, the studio has been working on bringing something new to League fans, and with The Mageseeker it will have a perfect opportunity to do so. The game will be a 2D pixel RPG with action gritty elements, in which players will take control of one of the most powerful mages in the Runeterra universe, Sylas.

In his lore, Sylas was one of the mageseekers, a wizarding guild in Demacia. After using powers against them, Sylas was imprisoned and had to break free after some time. In The Mageseeker, players will search for power, identity, and justice.

Related: When does The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story release?

The game is confirmed to be coming out this Spring, meaning it’s a few months away at the maximum. With the release window not far away, it’s no surprise players are getting excited to start searching for Sylas’ justice. But some are wondering whether it will come to platforms other than PC.

Is The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story coming to console?

Luckily for console users, The Mageseeker is also coming to their platforms. Although it’s important to underline that the developers didn’t specify which consoles exactly the game will be available on. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch releases are the most likely though, as they are the current-gen consoles available on the market.

Players will almost certainly get more details from Digital Sun, including the exact release date and consoles it will release on in the weeks to come. For now, all we can do is wait.