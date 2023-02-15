When does The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story release?

It’s a good time to be a League of Legends fan. Another game from the Runeterra universe, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, is coming this year.

The Mageseeker is described as a 2D pixel, gritty action RPG set in Demacia. Developed by indie developer Digital Sun, players will play as Sylas.

In the story, players will embark on a quest for vengeance against Demacia and the guild of Mageseekers, who in the lore imprisoned Sylas for using magical powers against them. The developers explain players will have the chance to dive into an action-packed fantasy experience, with the main plot exploring the idea of chasing power, identity, and justice.

Since Riot Forge hasn’t published a new game for quite some time now, fans of the Runeterra universe have been keen to play the upcoming titles. Luckily, The Mageseeker’s release date is just around the corner.

When does The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story come out?

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for The Mageseeker. Riot Forge, though, announced the game will be coming in Spring 2023. So, in the worst-case scenario, we are four months away from the game going live.

The Mageseeker will be available for PC and console, though, the developers didn’t specify which consoles they have in mind. Although a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S release should be expected.