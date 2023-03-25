Ever since the start of the League of Legends season 13, players have been grinding hard on the solo queue ladder to get to their deserved rank and beyond.

Thanks to the introduction of the new LP gains in Patch 13.4, it has become easier to move up and down the ranks. At the top of the solo queue ladder, we’re already starting to see several players breaking above 1,700 LP.

Aside from the better mechanics and stronger game knowledge, high-Elo and professional players are quick to pinpoint the strongest champions of any given patch, as well as the strongest bot lane duos.

That being said, League has seen the rising importance of the jungle-mid synergy, which is responsible for most of the early- and mid-game action and has the highest potential of helping their teammates all over the map.

If jungle and mid can work well together, it can create a great advantage that often leads to victory, especially in an uncoordinated environment like solo queue.

There are lots of combinations and different jungle-mid duos that can be played. That said, we will go over the best jungle-mid duos to play in Patch 13.6, giving you the most meta-adherent options and explaining why they are so powerful.

Best jungle-mid duo pairing in Patch 13.6

Wukong-Ahri

It’s always recommended to have two different types of damage between the two roles to make it tougher for the enemies to itemize the resistances. One of the traditional combos is the Wukong and Ahri duo, which is perfect for making picks, both during the laning phase and later in the game.

Image via Riot Games

The main strength of this pairing is the gank setup Ahri can offer for Wukong, starting from level three. As long as she’s able to land her Charm (E), the Monkey King can quickly follow up with a combo rotation of his own. While it might not kill the enemy laner, it’s a considerable amount of damage.

This duo gets even stronger once both unlock their ultimates. At this point, though, the two champions have interchangeable roles: Wukong can also become the setup for Ahri thanks to his own ultimate Cyclone (R). By using his knockups, Ahri has an easier time landing her Charm on a crowd-controlled target.

This combo can be repeated several times once the laning phase is over, taking advantage of vision control and fog of war to punish champions out of position. The two together have high enough damage to burst down most squishy targets.

Lee Sin-Taliyah

If you’re looking for an alternative combo to Wukong-Ahri, then Lee Sin and Taliyah also form a strong pairing. Similar to the above, the two can make the setup easier for each other. Taliyah should be the one initiating the skirmish the majority of the time, thanks to her Seismic Shove (W), but Lee Sin can also kick the enemy toward Taliyah with a well-executed Insec.

Image via Riot Games

That being said, this jungle-mid duo excels a lot more with potential ganks and dives on the side lanes. Taliyah can quickly move to either side with her Weaver’s Wall (R), allowing her to zone off enemies in the process. Together with Lee Sin, it becomes incredibly easy to punish enemies with his strong early and mid-game damage.

This jungle pairing is much harder to pull off and master compared to Wukong and Ahri, but high Elo and professional players are having great success with this duo, boasting a 60 percent win rate (according to stats site lolalytics).

Jarvan IV-Annie

It’s inevitable to see some of the best-performing jungle and mid lane champions as part of these pairings. This is because of the natural process of how the meta is determined: You identify the best champions for each role, and then figure out which of them perform better together.

Image via Riot Games

This is how Jarvan IV and Annie became a strong pairing in these patches. Annie became a strong mid lane pick following her recent buffs in Patch 13.2 (she was nerfed later but remains strong). Jarvan IV can quickly follow up Annie’s stun with an E-Q combo, then lock the enemy down with the ultimate. At that point, it becomes a piece of cake for Annie to cast her Tibbers inside the terrain. This last part of the combo is powerful when it comes to teamfights since Annie has the potential to one-shot the enemies trapped inside Cataclysm (R).

Lee Sin-Gragas

Lee Sin is one of the most popular jungle champions in League, and considering his versatile kit, it’s not a surprise to see him perform well with various champions, including Gragas.

Image via Riot Games

Over the last couple of patches, Gragas has been gaining more and more value thanks to his flexibility across three different roles (top, jungle, and mid). By being flexible, he can always guarantee himself a good matchup, making it easier for him to set up for the jungler.

With Lee Sin, he’s usually played as mid laner due to the engage potential, which allows the Blind Monk to follow with his own combos. If the enemy is a long-range mage, Gragas can still knock them toward himself with the Explosive Cask (R).

The two are particularly strong in two-vs-two situations, given their crowd control and single-target damage. If you’re for an aggressive jungle-mid duo, this is definitely one worth trying out.

Vi-Veigar

To round off the list of jungle-mid duos of the patch, we have Vi and Veigar. The control mage got an impactful buff in Patch 13.4 that projected him to be among the best mids of the meta. Even though he needs time to farm his stacks and scale, the one-shot potential between the two is high already from level six once both unlock the ultimates.

Image via Riot Games

Vi’s point-and-click engage can be easily followed by a Veigar rotation of spells. If that’s not enough, there is the Primordial Burst (R) to secure the kill. If the enemy laner is short-range, Veigar can also set up the gank for Vi with his own Event Horizon (E). Even if they are not able to land all the spells, the chances that the enemy dies are high. The best thing is that the more Veigar scales, the stronger the combo gets.

The small issue with this pairing is that it’s weaker early on compared to other duos. If you take the wrong fights, it can backfire quickly.