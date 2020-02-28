TF Blade reaches Challenger on Korean server with 64-percent win rate

Popular League of Legends streamer TF Blade has hit Challenger in yet another region. This time, the 20-year-old has made the difficult climb to the top of the Korean solo queue ladder and now sits among the best with 394 LP.

TF Blade made it his goal to reach rank one on every server in the world. He reached the peak of the highly-competitive Europe West server in May 2019 and previously hit rank one in both the North American and Latin American servers the year before.

The talented top lane main still has a long way to go before he reaches rank one in Korea, though. The region is notoriously difficult to climb in due to the sheer amount of talent in the region. Seorabeol Gaming’s Park “Thal” Kwon-hyuk is the No. 1 ranked player in the country right now with an impressive 1,473 LP, 190 games played, and a 53-percent win rate.

TF Blade, on the other hand, has played 301 ranked games and sits at a 64-percent win rate. He’s been playing Jax whenever he gets the chance. He has 128 games played on the champion with a 70-percent win rate. Whenever Jax isn’t available, he settles for Irelia, Tryndamere, or Renekton.

Many people doubted that he’d be able to reach Challenger after having been stuck in Korean Diamond tier for so long. It took a huge amount of effort for him to climb out, but he was eventually able to adapt his playstyle to the region and began to flourish as a result.

One obstacle that TF Blade could face in the future, however, is the rising concern of coronavirus in the country. The LCK, for example, recently decided to continue the 2020 Spring Split without an audience or press activities due to the disease. He might need to return home if things start to get worse, but for now, he’ll have to try to stay safe while he grinds for that No. 1 spot.