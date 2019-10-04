Teams qualified for Worlds 2019 play-in knockout stage

The first round of the 2019 League of Legends World Championship play-in stage is only a day away from its conclusion and Groups A and B are set for round two. That means four teams have already advanced to the Worlds play-in knockout phase.

The knockout phase will see the first seed from each group face off against the second seed in a best-of-five series. The winner of each series will advance to the main event.

Here are all of the teams that have qualified for the Worlds 2019 play-in knockout stage.

Group A

Clutch Gaming (first seed)

Photo via Riot Games

Clutch Gaming have written an amazing story this season. The North American team finished the 2019 LCS Spring Season in second-to-last place but the tides turned when they went under Dignitas’ wing. With new mentality and coaching, Clutch managed to qualify for Worlds through the LCS Regional Finals as NA’s third seed.

Their run through the first phase of the play-in stage saw a similar story unfold. The opening match of Worlds 2019 saw Unicorns of Love beat Clutch. Clutch later took the win from the group’s third squad, Australian team MAMMOTH. The same results repeated on the third day of the play-in stage, putting the group in a three-way-tie from which Clutch earned the first seed.

Unicorns of Love (second seed)

Photo via Riot Games

After the organization wasn’t accepted into the rebranded LEC, Unicorns acquired a spot in the LCL. This might’ve been the fresh start Unicorns needed after a disappointing run in the EU LCS last season. Now representing the CIS region, Unicorns found a way to advance to the play-in knockout phase.

Unicorns qualified for Worlds as the CIS region’s second seed after winning the 2019 LCL Summer Playoffs. So far, they’ve shown their strength in Berlin through creative drafts and confidence. Even though the crowd was loudly cheering for them, Unicorns eventually lost against Clutch when it mattered the most, which made them the second-placed team in the group.

Group B

Splyce (first seed)

Photo via Riot Games

Splyce qualified for Worlds as the second-place team from the LEC Regional Finals, but it wasn’t easy for them to contest G2 Esports and Fnatic. The team had a few losses throughout the season that made it questionable if they’d make it to Worlds.

It may have been a long road, but Splyce made it and had an amazing start to the play-in stage. On the first day, they took dominant wins over both Japan’s DetonatioN FocusMe and Argentinian squad Isurus Gaming. Even though they lost one match on the third day, Splyce placed at the top of their group with a 3-1 record and proved to be yet another dangerous European force.

Isurus Gaming (second seed)

Photo via Riot Games

Isurus are the LLA 2019 winner and the only team representing Latin America at Worlds. They had a dominant run toward qualification and traveled to South Korea to boot camp for Worlds. And so far, they’ve been doing well.

Isurus are advancing to the knockout stage with a 2-2 record from group play. Although DFM weren’t a problem for Isurus, they weren’t able to come out stronger against Splyce. Isurus are probably one of the weaker teams in the knockout phase but they still have the potential to upset some of the stronger squads.

The other four teams that will join Clutch, Splyce, Unicorns, and Isurus in the play-in knockout stage from Groups C and D will be finalized after the matches on Oct. 5. This article will be updated accordingly.