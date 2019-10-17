Teamfight Tactics’ board increases in size for Set 2: Rise of the Elements

Riot Games revealed the future of autobattler Teamfight Tactics during its 10-year anniversary event, which includes a new cast of champions, origins, and classes. And today Riot teased an upcoming change to the iconic hex board.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer unveiled a bigger board for the autobattler in a tweet today, explaining that an extra row will be added.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – Since people have pieced it together, let’s confirm it. Coming with Set 2 is a bigger board! 4 rows for each player, which should open up a ton of new positioning options.

“Since people have pieced it together, let’s confirm it,” Mortdog said. “Coming with Set 2 is a bigger board. 4 rows for each player, which should open up a ton of new positioning options.”

Positioning units is a pivotal part of the TFT experience. One misplaced champion can cost you the round, or even the game. By adding an extra row to the board, players will be forced to reevaluate their strategy to come up with unique and effective placements.

A bigger board may also support a changing meta with new classes. Mortdog discussed the Inferno class, which will burn the enemies’ hexes and deal damage to units caught in the blaze, according to an interview with esports journalist Travis Gafford. An extra row will likely balance out a class that has the potential to control the entire map.

Players eager to start the ranked climb in TFT’s second set, “Rise of the Elements,” will have to wait until early November.