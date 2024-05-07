Eain "APA" Stearns at MSI 2024. Photo by Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games
Team Liquid mid laner says Gen.G will ‘s**t on’ Fnatic, sets an EU vs NA showdown

Throwing down the gauntlet for an EU vs NA match
The 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational brings fiery clashes to the Rift, igniting international rivalries that sometimes spill over beyond the game. Amid the intensity, Team Liquid’s mid laner, Eain “APA” Stearns, emerges with bold predictions and some spicy banter aimed at the LEC second seed team. 

Despite this being his MSI debut, APA isn’t shy about stirring the pot with confident remarks and is already making waves in the competitive scene, which drew former World Champion Tian’s response during today’s match.

Fnatic junler Razork after defeating GAM Esports and qualified for the MSI bracket Stage.
Fnatic junler Razork after defeating GAM Esports and qualified for the MSI bracket Stage. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

In the post-match scrum following their 0-3 defeat against Top Esports, APA declared that Gen.G, the LCK powerhouse, would “s**t on” Fnatic in their upcoming clash. 

APA’s comments come amid speculation about Team Liquid’s potential opponents in the lower bracket. Although the match between Gen.G and Fnatic is still a day away, APA seems unwavering in his prediction about the face-off against the European squad soon. His bold assertion reflects Team Liquid’s determination to redeem themselves on the international stage after their disappointing loss to Top Esports.

Team Liquid’s mid laner throwing down the gauntlet against Fnatic would set the stage for an electrifying EU vs NA showdown, igniting and hyping up fans from both sides of the Atlantic.

On top of the loss against Gen.G, APA predicted Fnatic would lose against Team Liquid too, as long as the North American team avoids repeating the mistakes made in their defeat against Top Esports.

Despite his relative newcomer status to the MSI stage, APA’s confidence has already made him a focal point of attention, but whether his predictions will come to fruition remains to be seen. One thing is certain, Team Liquid’s journey at MSI 2024 promises to be thrilling on and off the Rift.

