Lin "Creme" Jian of Top Esports during MSI Bracket
Photo by Lee Aiksoon via Riot Games
NA’s last hope just got decimated by TES at MSI 2024

Top Esports await their next opponent in the upper bracket.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: May 7, 2024 07:54 am

Top Esports destroyed Team Liquid at MSI 2024, sending the NA representative straight to the lower bracket.

In the first match of the bracket stage, TES’s dominant performance leaves NA’s last hope hanging by a thread as Liquid look to reign in the lower bracket. Hopes were high for Liquid, the first seed from NA, but they were swiftly dashed by the second seed from the LPL playing on their home turf.

Team Liquid during MSI Bracket. hoto by Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games
Team Liquid drop to the MSI 2024 lower bracket after losing to TES. Photo by Lee Aiksoon via Riot Games

Although TES failed to impress in the play-in stage, they entered the match against Liquid as the favorite. Showcasing superior macro play and a deep understanding of the lane swap meta, TES asserted their dominance on the Rift.

The first game set the tone for the series, with TES securing kill after kill in a clean and impressive display. They controlled the the game, methodically securing neutral objectives, starting with Void Grubs and dragons while suffocating Liquid’s countermeasures options. Game two was a repeat performance from TES, as they shut down Liquid strategy of late-game scaling in under 25 minutes, swiftly closing out the match.

Entering game three with a similar strategy, the LPL representatives once again denied Liquid any opportunity to claim objectives by controlling the Rift through vision, well-times rotations, and overpowering skirmishes.

As TES move forward in the tournament, questions arise about their ability to replicate such dominant performances against other eastern teams.

Meanwhile, if Gen.G win their debut match at MSI 2024, Fnatic will face Team Liquid in the lower bracket, setting the scene for an electrifying NA vs. EU matchup that fans have long awaited.

related content
Read Article Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
A fragment of Summoner's Rift floating in the clouds with waterfalls and rocks hovering nearby in League of Legends.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot is finally making LoL Arena less RNG with massive Patch 14.10 update
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic May 7, 2024
Read Article Defending MSI champion claims Western LoL teams have stepped up their game 
369 competing at MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Defending MSI champion claims Western LoL teams have stepped up their game 
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
Read Article TL APA takes aim at LEC with savage 3-word message ahead of MSI 2024 debut
APA and Yeon laughing during the media day at MSI 2024.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
TL APA takes aim at LEC with savage 3-word message ahead of MSI 2024 debut
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 7, 2024
