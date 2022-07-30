Team BDS are the first to be eliminated from contention for 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs

BDS may be out, but they can still shake up the rest of the standings.

As the 2022 LEC Summer Split reaches its final two weeks, the top of the standings continues to be contested by multiple ties of teams hoping to grasp a coveted spot in the Playoffs. The hopes of one team to qualify have been broken, marking a second unsuccessful attempt to qualify in the organization’s debut year in the LEC.

Following their loss today to Fnatic, Team BDS has been eliminated from contention for the upcoming 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs. They are currently 1-12 and cannot fight for a playoff spot, but they can continue to accrue wins in the last two weeks of the split to get them out of last place.

This was the first year that Team BDS had participated in the LEC after purchasing their spot from Schalke 04 for $31.54 million. The organization, founded in Switzerland in 2018, participates in various European gaming leagues, including Rainbow Six: Siege and League of Legends.

Much of the team throughout their first year has consisted of up-and-coming talent, many of which started their careers in the ERL, others hoping to continue their LEC careers with the team. None of their contracts are expected to expire until 2023, so it is unclear how BDS will prepare for the 2023 Spring Split.

In their only victory of the Summer Split, BDS successfully defeated the winners of the 2022 LEC Spring Playoffs, G2 Esports, to start the second week of the split. Throughout the entirety of this game, BDS found ways to catch an overconfident G2 off-guard, piling on objectives to prevent G2 from stabilizing their gameplay. Yesterday, G2 successfully got revenge on BDS to continue their climb in the standings.

Today, BDS struggled to contend with Fnatic, who are currently tied in the standings for seventh with Astralis, ultimately marking the end of their Playoffs dreams this year. The team will have to look for changes for the 2023 Spring Split, though they still have the opportunity to accrue wins over the next few weeks and shake up the rest of the standings.