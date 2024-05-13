Tarzan gears up for a second stint in LPL after LoL hiatus

After missing the 2024 LPL Spring Split, Tarzan has joined Weibo Gaming’s roster just in time for the Summer Split, making it his second LPL team after LNG Esports.

Recommended Videos

Tarzan’s signing is an attempt to bolster Weibo Gaming’s squad and bring the team back to their glory days, according to Korean esports journalist kenzi.

Tarzan didn’t have an ideal run in Worlds 2023. Photo by Yicun Liu via Riot Games

Tarzan initially joined the LPL with LNG, finishing in 10th place in his first season. Despite starting on a bad note, Tarzan and his team picked up their performance, finishing second to JDG in the 2023 LPL Summer Split finals. His last tournament was Worlds 2023, where the team lost in the quarterfinals against T1.

On the other hand, Weibo Gaming secured a runner-up place at Worlds 2023 last year, falling short of T1, and have been going downhill ever since. They finished the Spring Split in sixth after losing 3-0 to JDG in the 2024 LPL Spring Playoffs.

Tarzan is considered one of the best junglers in Korea and was instrumental in Griffin’s 2019 LCK spring and summer split first-place finishes.

With so much experience, Weibo Gaming surely expects Tarzan to overcome his demons and finally win a split. This would help the team get back on track to qualify for international events. The 2024 LPL Summer Split starts after this year’s MSI and concludes on May 19.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more