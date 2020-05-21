Tarzan and Wadid part ways with Griffin

Two more players, Tarzan and Wadid, have left former LCK team Griffin, the organization announced today.

After a disappointing Spring Split in which Griffin finished dead last, they were sent to the last LCK promotion tournament to compete for a spot in the Summer Split. But they lost in the final round to Sandbox Gaming and were subsequently relegated from the LCK, going from Worlds quarterfinalists to relegated in the course of just one split.

📍Griffin official announcement



안녕하세요. 팀 그리핀입니다. 그리핀은 오늘부로 타잔(이승용), 와디드(김배인) 선수와 상호 합의하에 계약을 종료하였습니다. 항상 팀원들과 함께 최선을 다해준 두 선수에게 진심으로 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 두 선수를 향한 많은 응원 부탁드립니다. 감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/yvwh6mf67T — Team Griffin LoL (@TeamGriffinLoL) May 21, 2020

Following their relegation, Griffin announced that it was in the process of terminating the contracts of each of its players and staff. Since then, the organization has been slowly releasing players from their contracts and helping them move on to greener pastures. Just this week, Hanwha Life Esports signed former Griffin bot laner Viper.

Tarzan and Wadid were two of the bigger names on the roster. Tarzan has been with Griffin for multiple seasons, leading the team on its impressive Worlds run in 2019. He hasn’t had it easy over the course of his career, though. He suffered from abuse and mistreatment at the hands of his former coach and recently struggled to impress in the relegation match in which Griffin was ousted from the LCK.

Through the fire, however, Tarzan has managed to maintain the status of being a world-class jungler and should be able to find a new home relatively soon.

Wadid’s stock seems to be much lower right now. He only participated in the final month of Griffin’s LCK residence and, over the last couple of years, he’s played on three separate teams in three different regions. He did, however, have a short stint as a commentator in Korea, so he may look to return to that role in some capacity.

Griffin now has just four active players on its roster: Hoya, Sword, Irove, and Naehyun.