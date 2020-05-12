Griffin in process of terminating player contracts

Tarzan, Ucal, and Viper could be about to enter free agency.

Griffin is in the process of terminating its player’s contracts, following the team’s relegation from League of Legends Champion Korea, the organization revealed today.

The team placed dead last in LCK last month, with a 4-13 record, before falling short in the summer promotion series. Griffin decisively lost to Seorabeol and Sandbox Gaming in back-to-back best-of-threes, despite support Kim “WADID” Bae-in joining the roster.

“Griffin is discussing contract termination and other options with the players,” the organization said earlier today. “We are deeply sorry and thankful to the fans who have supported Griffin throughout the years. We will come back as a new Griffin.”

This new development could mean jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, mid laner Son “Ucal” Woo-hyeon, and ADC Park “Viper” Do-hyeon will be entering free agency, leading up to the summer season. The three players, despite the team’s underperformance in the Spring Split, are well sought-after, and will almost certainly be picked up by a team in LCK, or elsewhere.

Griffin was once one of the best teams in Korea, consistently placing in the top ranks of the league, and performing on the international stage. But following a roster reshuffle ahead of 2020, the team has looked like a shadow of their former selves.

Losing mid laner Chovy—the centerpiece of the team—together with top laner Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon, support Son “Lehends” Si-woo, and coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho, clearly took a toll on the roster.

If Griffin ever wants to rejoin LCK, a full new lineup may be the way going forwards.