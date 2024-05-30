Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover

A League of Legends and Magic: The Gathering fan has turned their Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Aristocrats Commander deck into an awesome Star Guardian build today.

Recommended Videos

Crossing popular IPs is fun with MTG, which is why Wizards of the Coast capitalizes on it through Universes Beyond Secret Lair. If a crossover was ever to take place with League champions as the artwork, one fan showcased how well the Star Guardian skins look on MTG cards. Tuning their Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Commander deck, Star Guardian Zoe was chosen as the best champion to fill Elas-il-Kor’s leadership role as commander.

Poppy is an ideal MTG Halfling Rouge. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim. image via WotC

Wizards and Riot have partnered in the past through Universes Beyond Secret Lair drops with an Arcane drop that featured artistic clips from the smash-hit Netflix show on popular MTG cards. Featured reprints in the drop were Path to Exile, Duress, and Rystic Study. Envisioning a Secret Lair drop with Star Guardian champion skins isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, or you can even do it yourself as this Reddit player did today.

“Welp that’s it, you’ve inspired me to make a WUBRG deck with league characters,” said another Magic player soon after. “Probably Legends-matter would be reasonable in order to get as many characters in as possible.”

The program used, according to chichirobov7, was Magic Set Editor. And there’s even a Dropbox folder full of MTG fonts. Players have been making custom Magic cards throughout the existence of the TCG; the game’s roots began around kitchen tables and floor space. But of course, these cards aren’t legal to play, as they’re meant to be fun and casual anyway.

No decklist was given at time of writing for the Star Guardian Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Aristocrats Commander deck, but the concept will hopefully inspire WotC and Riot to try another Secret Lair partnership using skins in the near future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more