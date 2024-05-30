LoL Star Guardian Zoe skin
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends
MTG
TCG

Tap to hit the Rift: This player’s LoL-themed MTG deck screams Secret Lair crossover

Star Guardian Commander Precons are what fans want.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: May 29, 2024 09:26 pm

A League of Legends and Magic: The Gathering fan has turned their Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Aristocrats Commander deck into an awesome Star Guardian build today.

Recommended Videos

Crossing popular IPs is fun with MTG, which is why Wizards of the Coast capitalizes on it through Universes Beyond Secret Lair. If a crossover was ever to take place with League champions as the artwork, one fan showcased how well the Star Guardian skins look on MTG cards. Tuning their Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Commander deck, Star Guardian Zoe was chosen as the best champion to fill Elas-il-Kor’s leadership role as commander.

Wizards and Riot have partnered in the past through Universes Beyond Secret Lair drops with an Arcane drop that featured artistic clips from the smash-hit Netflix show on popular MTG cards. Featured reprints in the drop were Path to Exile, Duress, and Rystic Study. Envisioning a Secret Lair drop with Star Guardian champion skins isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, or you can even do it yourself as this Reddit player did today.

“Welp that’s it, you’ve inspired me to make a WUBRG deck with league characters,” said another Magic player soon after. “Probably Legends-matter would be reasonable in order to get as many characters in as possible.”

The program used, according to chichirobov7, was Magic Set Editor. And there’s even a Dropbox folder full of MTG fonts. Players have been making custom Magic cards throughout the existence of the TCG; the game’s roots began around kitchen tables and floor space. But of course, these cards aren’t legal to play, as they’re meant to be fun and casual anyway.

No decklist was given at time of writing for the Star Guardian Elas-il-Kor Orzhov Aristocrats Commander deck, but the concept will hopefully inspire WotC and Riot to try another Secret Lair partnership using skins in the near future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL community believes Riot’s $400 Faker bundle is ‘biggest insult’ to fans
Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL community believes Riot’s $400 Faker bundle is ‘biggest insult’ to fans
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Gangplank aims his flintlock pistol in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All Bilgewater champions in League of Legends
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Infernal Karma splash art for League of Legends Patch 14.11
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL Patch 14.11 notes: All buffs, nerfs, and changes
Isaac McIntyre and others Isaac McIntyre and others May 29, 2024
Read Article LoL community believes Riot’s $400 Faker bundle is ‘biggest insult’ to fans
Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL community believes Riot’s $400 Faker bundle is ‘biggest insult’ to fans
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 29, 2024
Author
Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for 10 years, of which five-plus have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games.