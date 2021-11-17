WotC unveils Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drops inspired by Arcane

Riot Games' collaborations in celebration of Arcane are certainly unique, but this one is a bit more magical.

Wizards of the Coast revealed its plans for new Arcane-inspired Secret Lair drops for Magic: The Gathering today.

In collaboration with Riot Games, Wizards of the Coast is releasing limited-time drops to celebrate the release of Arcane, Riot’s new animated series available on Netflix. The Arcane-themed drops will be available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 23 both in foil and non-foil sets.

We are excited to be partnering with @Arcaneshow to launch Secret Lair x Arcane as part of the Secretversary Superdrop 2021 starting Nov. 29 at 9am Pacific! pic.twitter.com/HclIBpxGkz — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) November 17, 2021

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Riot Games on two Secret Lair drops to celebrate the launch of the League of Legends animated series, Arcane,” said Chris Cocks, president of Wizards of the Coast. “Bringing fan-favorite brands into the Magic Multiverse is an exciting way for us to bring Magic to life in bold new ways for lifelong fans and first-time players.”

The cards featured in the drops will be revealed in the forthcoming weeks after the release of the last act of Arcane on Nov. 20. MTG fans can expect to tap into lands capturing locations and key moments from the League of Legends animated series, like the City of Progress and the Undercity.

Brandon Miao, the cross-product experiences and partnerships lead at Riot, said the company is looking to take Arcane’s fans “beyond the digital screen” and provide “something you could hold in your hands” with all of its collaborations.

The Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair x Arcane and Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands will be available for pre-order beginning Nov. 29 for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively, for non-foil and foil cards. Those interested in the collaboration can look into it more on the official Secret Lair website.