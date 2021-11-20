Tactical rejoins TSM as starting bot laner

TSM is welcoming Edward “Tactical” Ra back to the organization as its starting bot laner, according to an announcement from today. In the confirmation tweet, TSM said this will be the “first change” to the roster ahead of the 2022 season.

On Nov. 18, Team Liquid revealed both Tactical and Barney “Alphari” Morris were leaving the roster. During his stint with the organization, Tactical made two consecutive Worlds runs in 2020 and 2019, won the LCS Lock-In Championship, and made two LCS Finals appearances.

We're making our first change ahead of the 2022 LCS season. A familiar face to many and our starting bot laner, @Tactical.



Welcome back to #TSM FTX, Edward "Tactical" Ra. pic.twitter.com/QWr0xuIJ0q — TSM FTX (@TSM) November 20, 2021

Only days after being released from his previous team, Tactical has already found a familiar home in TSM. Here, he will reunite with former teammates and the organization, but this time as a starter.

TSM is set to make several more changes to both its coaching staff and starting roster. Earlier this week, Dot Esports’ Pablo Suarez reported the team reached a deal to bring Hong Kong Attitude head coach Wong “Chawy” Xing Lei aboard.

TSM still has vacancies in the mid lane and support positions. The void in the mid lane is open after TSM failed to secure its legacy mid laner and former head coach Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg. Former G2 support Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle could also reportedly close a deal with TSM, according to Suárez, but “nothing is concrete yet.”

After falling short of Worlds qualification and failing to make an LCS finals appearance in 2021, the organization is looking to some old faces to bring the historic LCS organization back to prominence.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.