T1 signs coaches Stardust and Cella, re-signs Hajin and Moment

T1 made more changes to its coaching staff than its roster.

T1 has revealed four of the coaches who will help develop the team’s League of Legends players next year.

T1 signed assistant coach Son “Stardust” Seok-Hee and Academy head coach Hong “Cella” Seung-Pyo, as well as appointed Park “Hajin” Hyun-Seon as a player development coach and Kim “Moment” Ji-Hwan as an assistant coach, the team announced earlier today.

This might be one of the last offseason announcements from T1 ahead of the 2021 LCK Spring Split since its roster was finalized on Dec. 2.

It's a great honor for me to expand my role at @t1 as the player development coach for @t1lol. I will be focusing on the players' health as well as supporting the coaching staff by providing datas and tools for an optimal practice environment. Thank you for your support!#T1WIN https://t.co/RLjNWBQwp3 — Hajin 🌻 (@HajinsunTV) December 16, 2020

Related: T1 extends Ellim’s contract, promotes Oner to finalize roster for 2021 LCK season

After seeing lackluster results in the second half of 2020, T1 made some changes to its team for next year, mostly focusing on its coaching staff by signing Daeny, Zefa, and Bengi in November.

Two new assistant coaches are joining T1’s staff. Former StarCraft II player Stardust is well-known among Brazilian League (CBLOL) fans since he was a coach for Flamengo Esports, who ended 2020’s first split in second place, and their South Korean top laner Parang.

Cella, on the other hand, joins T1’s Academy team as the head coach and is also a former StarCraft II player who previously served as a coach for Acer.

Two other coaches will see their roles within the organization evolve. Moment will remain with T1 as an assistant coach, while Hajin joined as a manager and has switched to the position of player development coach. She said she’ll be “focusing on the players’ health, as well as supporting the coaching staff by providing datas and tools for optimal practice environment.”

Four players from T1’s 2020 roster will remain for the upcoming season, joined by numerous rookies from the Academy team. Expectations will be high for this roster since T1 fans want to see the org at the top of the League world once again after earning three Worlds titles in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.