T1 Oner leads LoL Worlds 2023 junglers in multiple key stats heading into finals

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship finals featuring T1 and Weibo Gaming are quickly approaching, and one star player could be the catalyst between victory and defeat for the Korean superteam after standing out in his role at the event.

T1’s Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun has been one of the best players in the tournament. He currently boasts top stats in multiple important categories at Worlds among junglers, including KDA, first blood rate, and objective steals, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. He even has the highest kill participation percentage of any jungler who has played more than 10 games.

The 20-year-old phenom has been one of the main reasons why T1 has played so well at Worlds so far since he is willing to make plenty of early-game plays to help his team get ahead. With a whopping 67 percent first blood percentage, he has helped open up his team’s lead with some well-timed ganks across Summoner’s Rift.

He has only played engage champions—like Jarvan IV, Sejuani, Rell, Poppy, and Maokai—to set up his team for success, whether they need a quick gank or a game-winning dive into the enemy backline to allow the other carries to take over the skirmish. He also holds the third-lowest average share of his team’s total gold, making him a low-resource player who is able to maximize his efficiency.

As Oner soaks up a ton of the damage from the frontline, he allows players like Faker, Zeus, and Gumayusi to deal as much damage as they can, from burst-focused team compositions to more traditional front-to-back teamfighting squads. As a result, Oner might not be the flashiest player to watch, but he will surely be one of the most essential in T1’s quest for another Worlds trophy.

You can catch T1 and Weibo in action when Worlds comes to a close on Sunday, Nov. 19.