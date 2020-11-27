T1 re-signs top laner Canna, extends contract until 2022

Canna has committed to at least another year with the team.

Kim “Canna” Chang-dong has agreed to a new contract with T1 until 2022, the organization announced today.

The player, who joined the team in 2019, has committed to at least another year with T1. He will take an equal share of the top lane with Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, who was promoted from T1’s academy on Nov. 26.

“We’re excited to announce that Canna has extended his contract with T1 until 2020,” the organization said.

Although T1 failed to qualify for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship after losing 3-0 to Gen.G in the Regional Finals, Canna had a promising first year with the team. He proved to be a consistently strong force in the top lane, barely missing a beat.

With newly acquired support player Ryu “Keria” Min-seok, formerly of DragonX, and Faker and Teddy locked in for the next LCK season, T1 will look to right its wrongs in 2021.

New head coach Yang “Daeny” Dae-in and assistant coach Lee “Zefa” Jae-min, formerly of DAMWON Gaming, will help the the legendary organization climb back up the ranks.